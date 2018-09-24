CBI officer meets vigilance commissioner after special director’s complaint against agency chief

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official on Monday met central vigilance commissioner KV Chowdary, said an official familiar with the matter. The meeting came as the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) began verifying contents of a complaint CBI’s special director Rakesh Asthana has filed against his boss Alok Verma.

The CBI, as well as CVC officials, remained tight-lipped over the details of the meeting.

Asthana had on August 24 complained to the cabinet secretary, saying Verma was “unfairly targeting” him. He had alleged that Verma was interfering with the investigations he was supervising.

The cabinet secretary referred the matter to the CVC, which is mandated to supervise the CBI’s work. The CBI has sought details of the cases by seeking the relevant files.

The CBI had on Friday called Asthana’s complaint against Verma “frivolous and mischievous” and also an attempt to intimidate officials carrying out a probe against him. The agency said Asthana was facing probe in at least half-a-dozen cases.

In the statement, the CBI stated it has sent relevant files to the CVC. More files will also be submitted, it said. The agency requested the CVC to first decide on the maintainability of Asthana’s complaint.

