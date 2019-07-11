CBI raids Supreme Court lawyers Indira Jaising, Anand Grover’s homes in foreign funding case

The CBI on Thursday raided Delhi and Mumbai homes of Supreme Court lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover for alleged violation of foreign funding rules for their Delhi-based NGO, Lawyers Collective.

In Delhi, the raids were conducted at 54-Nizamudin East home of the lawyer couple and C-65 Nizamudin east office of the Lawyers Collective.

The investigating agency had filed a criminal case against the Lawyers Collective on June 18, 2019, for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) on the basis of a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which has alleged several discrepancies in the utilisation of foreign aid received by the NGO.

Anand Grover is a trustee and director of the organization. Unknown officer-bearers and functionaries of the NGO and unknown private persons and public servants have also been made accused in the FIR.

The organisation, which was founded in 1981, states on its website that it “is a group of lawyers with a mission to empower and change the status of marginalised groups through the effective use of law, and an engagement in human rights advocacy, legal aid and litigation.”

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 09:44 IST