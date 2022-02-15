Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBI registers FIR in Tamil Nadu girl's suicide case

The death of 17-year-old girl has acquired political angle with the BJP citing a video in which she was heard alleging attempts to forcibly convert her to Christianity
Published on Feb 15, 2022 07:08 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered an FIR in the case pertaining to the death of a 17-year-old student by suicide who was allegedly being forced to convert to Christianity by her school in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported. 

The central probe agency's move comes day after the Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the Madras High Court order that transferred the case from the state police to the CBI for probe into the circumstances that led to her death. The death case has already acquired a political angle with the BJP citing a video from the hospital in which the girl was heard speaking of alleged attempts to forcibly convert her to Christianity. 

The 17-year-old student of the missionary school in Thanjavur belonged to Ariyalur district and committed suicide a few days ago.

A hostel inmate, she was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity. A video clip in this connection had gone viral. The school management rejected the allegation and blamed vested interests.

suicide
