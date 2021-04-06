CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Anil Deshmukh on Bombay high court order

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday that it has registered preliminary enquiry against Anil Deshmukh, who resigned as Maharashtra home minister over corruption allegations. This was done o the instructions of Bombay high court, which passed an order in this regard on Monday.

Deshmukh resigned on Monday after the order of the high court. In the resignation letter he sent to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deshmukh said that he doesn't feel morally right to continue in the post.

He was replaced by fellow Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dinesh Walse Patil who said that the state government will move Supreme Court against the high court order. Deshmukh too is filing a petition separately in the Supreme Court.

The Maharashtra government questioned the procedure adopted by the high court saying that the state was heard on the question of maintainability of the pleas seeking CBI investigation against Deshmukh on the allegation of corruption, and the order too was reserved on that issue, but the court finally ended up directing the probe.

In his appeal, Deshmukh said that the high court order raises issues of seminal importance which “impact not just the federal structure of the country, impact on our polity, but also the manner in which, and the institutions through which investigations are to be conducted”.

He said that the court must have been aware of the fact that the Maharashtra government had withdrawn its consent for the CBI to investigate matters in the territory of the state.

The high court order came on a petition filed by Param Bir Singh, who was shunted out as Mumbai Police commissioner during the probe into a security threat case involving billionaire Mukesh Ambani. A car was found near Antilia, Ambani's residence in Mumbai, with gelatin sticks after which a probe was launched into the bomb scare.

The case was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which arrested a Mumbai policeman Sachin Vaze. Singh claimed that Deshmukh, as the home minister, asked Vaze to collect ₹100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai through extortion.

The NCP leader denied all the allegations. His party too supported Deshmukh, but the opposition kept attacking the NCP leader demanding his resignation.