Malik summoned as witness in CBI probe into insurance scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik as a witness in an alleged insurance scam in the region during his stint as governor, officials familiar with the matter said. Last week, Satyapal Malik claimed in an interview that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him not to speak of alleged lapses on part of the MHA following the Pulwama suicide attack in 2019.

Malik said that the agency has called him as they need some “information” and “clarifications”. “This summon is regarding a scheme that I had raised as some money was involved in it, they are probing that and... that is why the CBI wants some information from me. They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan, so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available,” he said.

The CBI has registered two FIRs in connection with corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work in J&K worth ₹ 2,200 crore. The agency has booked Reliance General Insurance and Trinity Re-Insurance Brokers Limited in the case.

Malik didn’t provide any material evidence to prove his allegations. Malik on Friday said that summons were not linked to his allegations but added that the Centre was harassing people. “I don’t think it [summons] is because of that [interview] but the central government is indeed harassing people. But I am not afraid of anybody or anyone,” he said.