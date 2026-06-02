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CBI to soon submit report on NEET paper leak case

The CBI is finalizing its NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation, preparing a report to recommend systemic reforms to prevent future incidents.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 05:02 pm IST
By Neeraj Chauhan
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New Delhi: Having “more or less completed” its investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will soon prepare and send a detailed assessment report to the government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), listing the flaws in the exam process and recommending systematic changes so that such incidents do not recur, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

An accused in the recent NEET-UG exam paper leak case being produced before a court.(HT File)

The federal agency may recommend a complete revamp of the current examination processes, modeled on the transparency and security protocols followed by the Union Public Services Commission, and improved oversight of the exams conducted by NTA, these people said.

“Our investigation in NEET-UG is more or less complete. We have identified the key conspirators and beneficiaries including the subject experts engaged by NTA, who played a role in the breach. Based on the interrogation of accused persons, witnesses, and analysis of thousands of documents, we will share with the government and NTA a detailed assessment report recommending systemic reforms and corrective measures,” said an officer.

To be sure, the CBI, based on its investigations, is mandated to recommend policy or procedural changes to the government to plug loopholes that enable fraud, corruption or other criminal activities.

The anti-corruption agency has so far arrested 13 people in the case. Three of them --retired chemistry professor P V Kulkarni, botany teacher Manisha Mandhare, and a physics teacher Manisha Havaldar --are allegedly behind the leak of the chemistry, biology, and physics questions for the May 3 exam.

Kulkarni, according to the CBI, was one of the chemistry paper-setters appointed by the NTA. He organised special coaching classes at his Pune residence in April 2026 with the help of beauty parlour owner Manisha Waghmare (also arrested), where leaked chemistry questions, answer options and correct answers were dictated to selected students. The handwritten notes prepared by students matched the actual NEET paper.

Mandhare had access to botany and zoology questions as early as April 27 as was on the panel of NTA for botany questions. She also mobilised prospective students through Waghmare and held classes at her Pune residence where she explained and disclosed the questions and made the students note down the same in their notebooks. Havaldar - a NTA-appointed physics expert, had “complete access” to the Physics questions, which she shared with Mandhare and students.

The agency has not so far named any NTA official behind the leak but it has not ruled out anyone’s role.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Chauhan

Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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