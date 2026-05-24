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CBSE again extends deadline for scanned answer book requests till May 25

The CBSE had earlier extended the deadline from May 22 to May 23, then till May 24, and has now further extended it till May 25 midnight

Published on: May 24, 2026 10:41 pm IST
PTI |
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday once again extended the deadline for students seeking scanned copies of their evaluated answer books for Class 12 board examinations, with the last date now revised to May 25 midnight.

Four public sector banks — State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank — will help CBSE.(HT_PRINT)

The CBSE had earlier extended the deadline from May 22 to May 23, then till May 24, and has now further extended it till May 25 midnight amid complaints from students over difficulties in accessing scanned copies of answer books through the portal.

"In continuation of the circular dated 22.05.2026, and to provide adequate time to students for submitting requests to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, the last date has further been extended," the board said in the circular.

The board advised candidates to make use of the extended timeline and submit their applications accordingly, while clarifying that "all other terms and conditions of the facility remain unchanged".

"It is stated that the start date for accepting re-evaluation requests shall be communicated soon," the circular said.

Pradhan has sought a detailed report from the CBSE over complaints of technical glitches faced by students and parents during the re-evaluation process, a source said on Saturday.

"Taking serious cognisance of complaints raised by students and parents over technical disruptions during the CBSE re-evaluation process, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought a detailed report on server downtime, payment gateway glitches and operational lapses," the source said.

Officials have been directed to explain the reasons behind the technical failures, preparedness measures and accountability of agencies involved in managing the process, they added.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CBSE again extends deadline for scanned answer book requests till May 25
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