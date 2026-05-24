CBSE again extends deadline for scanned answer book requests till May 25

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday once again extended the deadline for students seeking scanned copies of their evaluated answer books for Class 12 board examinations, with the last date now revised to May 25 midnight.

Four public sector banks — State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank — will help CBSE.(HT_PRINT)

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The CBSE had earlier extended the deadline from May 22 to May 23, then till May 24, and has now further extended it till May 25 midnight amid complaints from students over difficulties in accessing scanned copies of answer books through the portal.

"In continuation of the circular dated 22.05.2026, and to provide adequate time to students for submitting requests to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, the last date has further been extended," the board said in the circular.

The board advised candidates to make use of the extended timeline and submit their applications accordingly, while clarifying that "all other terms and conditions of the facility remain unchanged".

"It is stated that the start date for accepting re-evaluation requests shall be communicated soon," the circular said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CBSE had earlier begun the process for re-evaluation and verification of answer sheets following concerns raised by some students and parents over the On-Screen Marking system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBSE had earlier begun the process for re-evaluation and verification of answer sheets following concerns raised by some students and parents over the On-Screen Marking system. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier today, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought her ministry's support to overhaul the CBSE payment gateway system, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier today, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought her ministry's support to overhaul the CBSE payment gateway system, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the discussion, it was decided that four public sector banks (PSBs) -- the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank -- will assist the CBSE in strengthening its payment gateway infrastructure and the necessary integration with the post-examination portal, the education ministry said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the discussion, it was decided that four public sector banks (PSBs) -- the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank -- will assist the CBSE in strengthening its payment gateway infrastructure and the necessary integration with the post-examination portal, the education ministry said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pradhan has also directed to depute teams of professors and technical experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur to examine all the technical issues reported since the rollout of this year's re-evaluation services and assist the CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free process, the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pradhan has also directed to depute teams of professors and technical experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur to examine all the technical issues reported since the rollout of this year's re-evaluation services and assist the CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free process, the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

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Pradhan has sought a detailed report from the CBSE over complaints of technical glitches faced by students and parents during the re-evaluation process, a source said on Saturday.

"Taking serious cognisance of complaints raised by students and parents over technical disruptions during the CBSE re-evaluation process, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought a detailed report on server downtime, payment gateway glitches and operational lapses," the source said.

Officials have been directed to explain the reasons behind the technical failures, preparedness measures and accountability of agencies involved in managing the process, they added.

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