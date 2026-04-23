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CBSE announces Class 10 second board examination dates, starts May 15

CBSE Class 10 second exams to be held from May 15 to 21; only students from main exam eligible to improve scores under new two-board system.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:52 pm IST
By Sanjay Maurya, New Delhi
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the schedule for the Class 10 second examination, which will begin on May 15 with the Mathematics (Basic and Standard) paper and conclude on May 21 with the Social Science exam, according to the date sheet.

CBSE releases Class 10 second exam schedule; Maths on May 15, Social Science on May 21, admit cards to be issued soon. (Representative photo)

“The details on the number of students sitting for these examinations will be announced on Friday. Admit cards for Class 10 second board exams will be uploaded on the official website soon,” a CBSE official said.

According to CBSE’s two-board examination policy, only students who appeared in the first main board exam are eligible to sit for the second exam to improve their performance in any three subjects out of science, mathematics, social science and languages.

The main board examination results were announced on April 15. The board recorded a marginal improvement of 0.04 percentage points in overall Class 10 performance, with 93.70% of students passing this year compared to 93.66% in 2025. This year, the pass percentage for girls stood at 94.99% (95.00% in 2025), while boys recorded 92.69% (92.63% in 2025). The performance of transgender candidates, however, dropped to 87.50% this year compared to 95% last year.

 
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