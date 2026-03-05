CBSE cancels class 10 exams, reschedules class 12 board exams in Middle East

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday cancelled Class 10 board exams scheduled in Middle East countries till March 11. It has also postponed the Class 12 board examination scheduled for March 7, with the mode of result declaration for affected papers to be announced later. CBSE cancels class 10 exams, reschedules class 12 board exams. (Pexels, representational image)

"Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East--Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to cancel class 10 exams scheduled till March 11," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told news agency PTI.

The fresh notice was issued after the CBSE earlier postponed board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in its schools in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

A list of countries where CBSE has postponed exams:

UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi)

Bahrain

Iran (Tehran)

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)

Kuwait

Oman (Muscat)

Qatar The postponement of exams comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, in the backdrop of US-Israel's joint strikes on Iran, and the counterattacks targeting US bases and embassies seen in several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Also read| CBSE postpones board exams for classes 10, 12 in Middle East amid tensions, check new dates

Latest developments in the war The war has since touched as far afield as the Sri Lankan coast, where a US submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship, and Azerbaijan, which threatened retaliation after a drone hit an airport.

Azerbaijan warned that the attack "will not go unanswered" and said it was "preparing the necessary retaliatory measures," raising fears of another country entering the fray.

Iran's official IRNA news agency said 1,045 military personnel and civilians have been killed since the war began, a toll that HT has not independently verified.

Iranian media reported Thursday that a sports complex, football stadium, municipality building and shop fronts across Tehran were damaged in Israeli and US strikes on the city.