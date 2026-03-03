CBSE postpones board exams for classes 10, 12 in Middle East amid tensions, check new dates

The fresh notice was issued in continuation of the CBSE's earlier notice in which it announced the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 2 in several West Asian countries.

However, the board didn't specify the new dates for these exams, adding that they would be notified at a later date.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed board exams for classes 10 and 12 in its schools in the Middle East amid a raging conflict in the region. In a fresh notice on Tuesday, the CBSE said that exams for both classes scheduled to be held on March 5 and 6 in the Middle East region stand postponed.

“All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully,” the circular issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj had said.

The postponement of exams comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, in the backdrop of US-Israel's joint strikes on Iran, and the counterattacks targeting US bases and embassies seen in several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Attacks were also reported in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, sparking concerns among locals, tourists and their families.

After a drone attack was reported at the US embassy in Riyadh, Americans in Middle Eastern countries, including Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel, were advised to leave at the earliest.