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CBSE Class 10 result: Delhi toppers adopt concept-based study over rote learning

Danishtha Chandila, aged 15, a student of ITL Public School, Dwarka, scored 100% in Social Science and said she used a concept-oriented approach.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 10:43 am IST
By Yug Singh Chauhan, Aaditya Khatwani
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The national capital recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.38% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board examinations, with Delhi toppers attributing their success to consistent and concept-based study rather than rote learning.

CBSE declared the Class 10 board exam results on Wednesday.(Raj K Raj/HT)

Danishtha Chandila, aged 15, a student of ITL Public School, Dwarka, scored 100% in Social Science and said she used a concept-oriented approach toward her studies. “I focused on clarity rather than rote learning and stopped using social media to upload content regarding my hobby, dancing, near my examinations. I am a Kathak dancer, and I dream of becoming a pilot in the future.”

Fifteen-year-old Apoorva Thakur from Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, scored 100 in English and expressed her gratitude to her family and friends, and the school system for supporting her throughout her journey. “Being thorough with the text and consistency in practising worksheets were the main reasons for my success. I wish to be a neurologist in the future and have chosen science for my senior secondary classes”

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta congratulated the students in a post of X. “Today, the students of Delhi have held our heads high with pride through their excellent performance.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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