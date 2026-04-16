CBSE Class 10 result: Delhi toppers adopt concept-based study over rote learning

The national capital recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.38% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board examinations, with Delhi toppers attributing their success to consistent and concept-based study rather than rote learning.

CBSE declared the Class 10 board exam results on Wednesday.(Raj K Raj/HT)

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Danishtha Chandila, aged 15, a student of ITL Public School, Dwarka, scored 100% in Social Science and said she used a concept-oriented approach toward her studies. “I focused on clarity rather than rote learning and stopped using social media to upload content regarding my hobby, dancing, near my examinations. I am a Kathak dancer, and I dream of becoming a pilot in the future.”

Fifteen-year-old Apoorva Thakur from Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, scored 100 in English and expressed her gratitude to her family and friends, and the school system for supporting her throughout her journey. “Being thorough with the text and consistency in practising worksheets were the main reasons for my success. I wish to be a neurologist in the future and have chosen science for my senior secondary classes”

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{{^usCountry}} Avishi Dutta, 14, from Amity International School, Saket, scored 100 in Science and Technology and Social Science. Avishi said she didn’t follow a strict timetable. “I focused on consistent studying without distractions, as I feel that strict timetables can get frustrating over time,” she said, adding that she wishes to pursue a career in either biomedical or chemical engineering and is also considering a career in civil administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avishi Dutta, 14, from Amity International School, Saket, scored 100 in Science and Technology and Social Science. Avishi said she didn’t follow a strict timetable. “I focused on consistent studying without distractions, as I feel that strict timetables can get frustrating over time,” she said, adding that she wishes to pursue a career in either biomedical or chemical engineering and is also considering a career in civil administration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mankrit Singh, 15, another ITL Public School student, stated that while he scored 100 in French and AI, he aims to become a theoretical physicist and is also interested in coding. “I used to solve several practice papers and study concepts and chapters in advance to be ahead in my class. I am grateful for all the support I received from my family, especially my mother.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mankrit Singh, 15, another ITL Public School student, stated that while he scored 100 in French and AI, he aims to become a theoretical physicist and is also interested in coding. “I used to solve several practice papers and study concepts and chapters in advance to be ahead in my class. I am grateful for all the support I received from my family, especially my mother.” {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta congratulated the students in a post of X. “Today, the students of Delhi have held our heads high with pride through their excellent performance.

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