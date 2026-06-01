CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation can affect IIT-JEE admission process. Here's how

The controversy surrounding CBSE Class 12 results and the re-evaluation process has now become even more significant for students who have qualified JEE Advanced 2026 and are preparing to register for seat allocation at IITs.

It is important to clearly understand that IIT admissions are strictly based on JEE Advanced results and rank, and not on JEE Main scores((Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CBSE re-evaluation portal was to open on June 1; and JEE-linked admission registration begins on June 2. The re-evaluation portal was not yet open as of 6 pm, June 1.

This is because Class 12 performance is an essential eligibility condition that can determine whether a candidate is ultimately allowed to secure an IIT seat, even after qualifying the entrance examination.

To understand this properly, it is important to first look at the admission process after JEE Advanced. According to the official JoSAA portal, candidates who qualify JEE Advanced must register at josaa.nic.in, with registrations beginning from June 2, 2026.

JoSAA, or the Joint Seat Allocation Authority, is responsible for allocating seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions. The allocation is based on a seat matrix provided by the participating institutes, which includes the list of academic programmes and category-wise intake capacity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Once registration is complete, candidates are required to fill in their choices of institutes and courses, after which seat allocation for 2026 will be carried out in five rounds based on rank, preferences, and availability of seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once registration is complete, candidates are required to fill in their choices of institutes and courses, after which seat allocation for 2026 will be carried out in five rounds based on rank, preferences, and availability of seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is important to clearly understand that IIT admissions are strictly based on JEE Advanced results and rank, and not on JEE Main scores. JEE Main is only relevant for admissions into NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs, whereas IITs consider only JEE Advanced performance for ranking and seat allocation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is important to clearly understand that IIT admissions are strictly based on JEE Advanced results and rank, and not on JEE Main scores. JEE Main is only relevant for admissions into NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs, whereas IITs consider only JEE Advanced performance for ranking and seat allocation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Qualifying in the above-mentioned examinations does not guarantee admission in any of the institutes. Each institute/academic programme may have additional eligibility requirements. Candidates have to meet all the eligibility requirements to obtain admission.

Why do class 12 results matter?

Class 12 results play a crucial eligibility role in this entire process. A candidate must satisfy at least one of two conditions, along with having Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects in Class 12 or an equivalent examination, and must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of five subjects.

The first condition is that the candidate must have secured at least 75 per cent aggregate marks in Class 12 for General, OBC, and EWS categories, while for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the minimum requirement is 65 per cent aggregate marks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The second condition is that the candidate must be within the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective board examination, calculated category-wise.

What happens if a student goes in for re-evaluation?

In case, there is a revision in Class 12 passing status or percentage after the choice locking step of joint seat allocation, following rules will apply going by JoSAA:

If, after revision, a candidate no longer meets the Class 12 performance requirement, then they will be considered ineligible. In such cases, the seat they may have been offered or even confirmed will be cancelled at the stage of seat acceptance, document verification, or at any later stage if the issue is identified later.

On the other hand, if a candidate’s revised marks or updated result now makes them eligible (meaning they now satisfy the Class 12 requirement), they can still be considered for admission.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, they must take action themselves by informing the organising institute, IIT Roorkee, through email at josaa@iitr.ac.in and must attach the revised passing certificate. This must be done before the specified deadline (July 15, 2026; 5 pm).

However, such candidates will not be immediately included in earlier rounds, but they may be considered for seat allocation in the later rounds of JoSAA counselling, provided they had already registered and filled their choices within the deadline, even if they were initially ineligible at that time.

If a seat is allotted based on the revised eligibility, it will be the same seat that the candidate would have received originally if the updated marks had been considered earlier. In cases where required, a supernumerary seat may also be created to ensure fairness in allocation.

Why is this more important this year?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While a similar process takes place every year, this year it is likely to be under closer scrutiny due to the controversy surrounding re-evaluation concerns in the CBSE Class 12 results.

Students have raised concerns about possible discrepancies in the evaluation of answer sheets, with some claiming they have received fewer marks than they believe they deserve.

Also Read: 3 teens vs CBSE: How the Class 12 paper-checking system OSM blew up, and the board corrected, defended, countered

At the center of this issue is CBSE’s first-time use of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The matter got limelight when a student named Vedant Shrivastava posted on X, alleging that the handwriting on the Physics answer sheet provided by the board did not match his own. He further claimed that the Physics answer sheet differed significantly from his English and Computer Science answer sheets, as well as from his handwritten notes. He was later provided with a corrected copy of his answer book, and the board stated that his result would be updated as applicable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CBSE re-evaluation portal was to open on June 1 after a two-day delay; and JoSAA registration begins on June 2.

With several students still awaiting updated marksheets in case re-evaluation is required, there is concern that delays or changes in final marks could affect eligibility or seat allocation outcomes. For some candidates, this uncertainty may impact their chances of securing their preferred course, institute, or branch of IIT.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON