CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: How are results prepared? All you need to know about best 5 subjects calculation method

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon on May 13. Students who appeared for the board examinations can check their results on the official website — results.cbse.nic.in. ...Read More

Apart from the CBSE results portal, the Class 12 results will also be accessible through other official websites, including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in.

Where can students access their scorecards?

Students can also access their scorecards via the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile apps, while the result link will additionally be available through SMS services.

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted in India and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Will CBSE hold a press conference?

As per previous years’ trends, the board is unlikely to announce the exact date and time of the result declaration in advance. CBSE is also not expected to hold a press conference for the announcement. Once released, students will be able to access their marksheets and details regarding post-result activities on the board’s official website.

Follow the live blog for the latest updates, direct result link, steps to check scores, and more.