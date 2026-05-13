CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: How are results prepared? All you need to know about best 5 subjects calculation method
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted in India from February 17 to April 10, 2026, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Follow the live blog for the latest updates, direct link, result time, and more.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon on May 13. Students who appeared for the board examinations can check their results on the official website — results.cbse.nic.in. ...Read More
Apart from the CBSE results portal, the Class 12 results will also be accessible through other official websites, including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in.
Where can students access their scorecards?
Students can also access their scorecards via the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile apps, while the result link will additionally be available through SMS services.
The CBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted in India and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Will CBSE hold a press conference?
As per previous years’ trends, the board is unlikely to announce the exact date and time of the result declaration in advance. CBSE is also not expected to hold a press conference for the announcement. Once released, students will be able to access their marksheets and details regarding post-result activities on the board’s official website.
Follow the live blog for the latest updates, direct result link, steps to check scores, and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 13 May 2026 08:38:45 am
CBSE class 12 result 2026 LIVE: CBSE results on UMANG app
CBSE class 12 result 2026 LIVE: Students will be able to check their results on the Umang App too. The app can be download on Android and iOS devices.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 08:31:48 am
CBSE class 12 result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check
CBSE class 12 result 2026 LIVE: Official portals for CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
1. cbse.gov.in
2. cbseresults.nic.in
3. results.cbse.nic.in
4. digilocker.gov.in
5. UMANG App
- Wed, 13 May 2026 08:31:15 am
CBSE class 12 result 2026 LIVE: What is the APAAR ID?
CBSE class 12 result 2026 LIVE: The Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry or APAAR ID is a unique 12-digit academic identity number issued to students under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework. Students who have registered for APAAR will find that their CBSE marksheet is automatically pre-loaded in DigiLocker.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 08:30:52 am
CBSE class 12 result 2026 LIVE: How is the result calculated? Explaining the best 5 method
CBSE class 12 result 2026 LIVE: CBSE allows students to appear in up to six subjects, but the official Class 12 result is will be calculated based on the best five subject scores. If a student scores low in an optional or additional sixth subject, it will not affect their reported result or percentage. Only the five best-scoring subjects count.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 08:25:20 am
CBSE class 12 result 2026 LIVE: How to check results on DigiLocker
CBSE class 12 result 2026 LIVE: A step-by-step guide to checking results on DigiLocker:
- Visit the official website of Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in.
- Click on CBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 08:06:50 am
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Roll number, school number and admit card ID needed to check results
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Students, who have been awaiting their Class 12 exam results since yesterday, will have to keep their roll number, school number and admit card ID ready with them to check results.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 08:00:42 am
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: What is the minimum percentage needed to pass?
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE maintains its pass criteria at 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and internal assessments. This means a minimum of 27 marks in theory papers and at least 7 out of 20 in internal assessments is mandatory to pass.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 07:46:44 am
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: 18.5 lakh students appeared in 2026
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Over 18.5 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations 2026, the largest cohort in the board’s history. For context, 16,92,794 appeared in 2025 and 17,04,367 in 2024. The year-on-year increase reflects CBSE’s continuous expansion of its affiliated network. The scale of the 2026 cohort, each student producing an answer booklet that must be scanned and digitally evaluated, made the implementation of OSM both more logistically necessary and more structurally complex than in any previous examination cycle.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 07:43:26 am
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Login details required to view results
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: After the result announcement, students will be able to check their marks online using roll numbers, school numbers, admit card IDs and dates of birth.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 07:42:59 am
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: How to check marks when announced?
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Go to cbse.gov.in and open the results tab.
Click on the class X or XII result link as required.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check the result.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 07:24:59 am
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check the results?
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE 12th Result 2026 on May 11, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
The CBSE Class 12 results will also be available on other official website links, including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.