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CBSE defends Class 12 OSM paper-checking system, suggests what students can do next

Acknowledging the wave of posts on social media, CBSE said on X that the OSM system ensured stepwise marking, while auto-calculating totals to minimise error.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 07:38 pm IST
By Sanjay Maurya
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a statement defending its newly introduced on-screen marking (OSM) system; and reaffirmed students' right to seek re-evaluation of their answer books. This came as anxiety and criticism mounted on social media following a sharp drop in Class 12 pass percentage this year, to 85.2, by 3.19 percentage points. That's the lowest in seven years.

CBSE confirmed that the re-evaluation window would remain open this year too. (HT File/Representative photo)

The fall has disproportionately affected students in science subjects, with social media sites flooded with complaints particularly around marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

What CBSE said

Acknowledging the wave of posts on social media, the CBSE said on X that it had “observed” concerns being raised. It said the OSM was introduced to enhance "transparency, fairness, and consistency" in evaluation, highlighting that the system ensured stepwise marking, while auto-calculating totals to minimise human error.

Crucially, the board confirmed that the re-evaluation window would remain open this year.

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for copies of their evaluated answer books and, upon finding any discrepancy, request corrective action through the board's prescribed mechanism, it added.

How OSM was deployed

A principal of a Delhi-based school, requesting anonymity, alleged that the rollout was rushed and teachers were not adequately trained.

“Many teachers, particularly in government schools, were not sufficiently familiar with the technology. Ideally, OSM should have been implemented next year after wider preparation,” the principal said.

However, a Delhi government school teacher involved in Class 12 evaluation said the process reduced chances of errors.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Delhi-based Mount Abu School said the decline is “reflecting stricter competency-based evaluation and greater emphasis on conceptual understanding under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, rather than the marking system under OSM alone".

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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