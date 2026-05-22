CBSE extends last date for accessing Class 12 answer sheet copies amid website disruptions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for obtaining scanned photocopies of Class XII Board Examination answer books.

Candidates are advised to make use of the extended timeline and apply accordingly. (ANI)

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In a press release, the board said the CBSE website has been facing unprecedented traffic over the past few days and has also witnessed several attempts at unauthorised interference, making it prone to disruptions.

The extended last date is now May 24, 2025.

“The CBSE Website has been facing unprecedented traffic since the past few days and has also faced several attempts of unauthorised interference, which has made it prone to disruptions. Hence, in an attempt to ensure that no student is left behind, the Board is extending the last date for obtaining scanned photocopy of answer book of Class XII Board Examinations.”

The board also informed that students will now have up to two days after receiving the scanned copy of their answer book to apply for the next step of verification of issues observed or re-evaluation.

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{{^usCountry}} “Candidates are advised to make use of the extended timeline and apply accordingly. All terms and conditions mentioned earlier remain the same.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Candidates are advised to make use of the extended timeline and apply accordingly. All terms and conditions mentioned earlier remain the same.” {{/usCountry}}

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