CBSE may conduct trials of open-book exams; no plans to adopt format in boards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering trials of Open-Book Examination (OBE) in select schools for classes 9 to 12 this year as part of the new national curriculum framework (NCF) recommendations of adopting innovative assessment methods, officials familiar with the development said, while emphasising that there is no such plan to adopt the OBE format in board examinations. The proposal was discussed during the curriculum committee meeting of CBSE in November last year. (HT file photo)

The proposal was discussed during the curriculum committee meeting of CBSE in November last year, officials said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The plan to carry out an OBE pilot in some schools was discussed as a part of the NCF recommendations. It could be used in internal exams to promote innovative thinking among students. However, it is only in an ideation phase, and there is no plan to adopt the OBE format in the CBSE class 10 and 12 board examination,” said a senior CBSE official, requesting anonymity.

Also Read:Students taking board exams in Delhi-NCR bear the brunt, struggle to beat rush

According to the curriculum committee meeting held on November 16, 2023, the board has proposed a pilot run of open-book tests for classes 9 to 12 in subjects like English, Science, Mathematics and Biology in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE).

Under open book exams, students are allowed to access textbooks and other relevant resources to answer the questions asked in the test. These tests are usually composed of conceptual and analytical questions that make students read multiple texts, interpret the text, and apply the concept.

The proposed timeline to design the test for select schools is June 2024 and pilot testing is November-December 2024.

“The board will only consider adopting the mode of assessment as part of its multi assessment scheme after taking into account views of all stakeholders,” the official quoted above said.

The Delhi University had adopted the online OBE format for examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic between 2020-2021.

However, it resumed to the normal pen and paper format from 2022.