CBSE says Class 12 re-evaluation portal hit by 'barrage of cyberattacks'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stated that its re-evaluation portal was hit by a “barrage of cyberattacks" on Tuesday. In a statement on social media, the education board stated that the service has been resumed on the website, with over 16,000 students having completed their submissions.

CBSE added that the service attack caused 1.5 million hits on the portal within two minutes(cbseindia29/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks,” said CBSE, adding that the service attack caused 1.5 million hits on the portal within two minutes

Also Read | 17-year-old Sarthak Sidhant, who probed CBSE's OSM system, appears before Parliament panel

The central board added that the portal also saw more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access.

“Based on student feedback, we have further refined the platform, including extending session time limits to make the process more convenient and seamless. Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure our dearest students are facilitated in all ways possible,” the board added further.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Update from our Cybersecurity Teams:



The CBSE revaluation portal is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users. As of 3:00 PM today, more than 16,000 students have successfully completed their submissions.



While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 2, 2026

{{^usCountry}} CBSE opened its portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination results on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CBSE opened its portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination results on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The board's portal opened after multiple delays and was initially set to go live for students on May 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board's portal opened after multiple delays and was initially set to go live for students on May 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, CBSE deferred the launch to June 1 to ensure a "transparent and error-free process." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, CBSE deferred the launch to June 1 to ensure a "transparent and error-free process." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Candidates who want to apply for re-evaluation and verification can find the direct link on the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Direct link for the portal

The board's re-evaluation portal was opened amid the ongoing row regarding its on-screen marking process.

Amid the row regarding the board's OSM portal, the Ministry of Education has sought a detailed report from CBSE and the contract awarded to Hyderabad-based Coempt EduTeck.

Earlier today, a parliamentary panel also heard the issues regarding the on-screen marking portal as well as the implementation of the three-language policy for Classes 9 and 10.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON