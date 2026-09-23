CCPA flags free sale of restricted security gear on e-commerce platforms

CCPA Flags Prohibited Security Equipment

Government rules place restrictions on the possession, use, manufacture and import of jammers. (Representative file photo)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has flagged a range of prohibited security equipment being sold or offered on e-commerce platforms including walkie-talkies, anti-drone systems, drone jammers and GPS jammers, for regulatory violations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In February, the CCPA had issued notices to six entities, including Xboom, over listings of anti-drone systems, drone jammers and GPS jammers.

The latest order against Xboom follows that action, with the authority imposing a ₹1 million penalty and directing the platform to stop listing the equipment without the required approvals and disclosures.

The products included X-Mini, X-Radar XK2, X-Eye, X-Gun XK4, RF-Patrol XK2 and XGaurd.

Also Read: ₹10 lakh for dark patterns, unfair contract">‘Confirm shaming’: CCPA fines Rapido ₹10 lakh for dark patterns, unfair contract

Government rules place restrictions on the possession, use, manufacture and import of jammers, while CCPA’s 2025 guidelines specifically seek to prevent unauthorised radio equipment from being listed and sold on e-commerce platforms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The government has been warning platforms about this for years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has been warning platforms about this for years. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In 2022, CCPA advised e-commerce companies against the illegal sale and facilitation of wireless jammers, while the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) separately told the public that cellular jammers, GPS blockers and other signal-jamming devices were generally illegal unless specifically permitted by the government.

The concern for consumers is that a product appearing on a major online marketplace can make it look like an ordinary, legally purchasable gadget, even when its possession or use requires government approval.

CCPA said in its February action that the listings it examined did not clearly inform consumers that civilian possession and use of such devices without statutory authorisation was prohibited.

In the Xboom case, the company argued that it operated an enquiry-based model and that the products were meant for government agencies, armed forces and other authorised institutional buyers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CCPA, however, said that the fact that buyers had to make an enquiry did not remove the listings from the scope of advertising.

Xboom also relied on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a person involved in anti-drone systems and consultancy for government departments. However, the CCPA disputed the argument stating that the MoU was not a substitute for the statutory licences and approvals required for the equipment.

CCPA has now directed Xboom not to list, host, advertise, promote or offer the products unless the required approvals and licences are obtained and the relevant disclosures are made.

Frequently Asked Questions What equipment has the CCPA flagged? The CCPA has flagged a range of prohibited security equipment including walkie-talkies, anti-drone systems, drone jammers and GPS jammers. What penalty was imposed on Xboom by the CCPA? The CCPA imposed a ₹1 million penalty on Xboom and directed the platform to stop listing the prohibited equipment without required approvals and disclosures. What are the government regulations regarding jammers? Government rules place restrictions on the possession, use, manufacture and import of jammers, and CCPA’s guidelines seek to prevent unauthorized radio equipment from being sold on e-commerce platforms. Why does the CCPA consider the listings problematic? CCPA found that the listings did not clearly inform consumers that civilian possession and use of devices like jammers was prohibited without statutory authorization.