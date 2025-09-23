New Delhi, An MoU to promote collaborative research and academic activities in veterinary sciences was signed between the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences and Hyderabad-based PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University . CCRAS joins hand with Telangana Veterinary University for research, academic activities

The salient features of the agreement include joint research and academic programmes as a part of which faculty, researchers, and scientists from both institutions will undertake collaborative projects in areas of mutual interest.

Emphasis will be on translational research, livestock management and nutrition, and the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics for animals.

The MoU enables mutual access to research infrastructure and animal facilities, subject to approval by a Joint Coordination Committee , thereby enhancing the use of specialised resources for collaborative work, said a statement by the Ayush Ministry. The CCRAS is an autonomous body under the ministry.

There will be a student and faculty exchange under which CCRAS scientists may be appointed as adjunct faculty or co-guides for M.V.Sc. and PhD students at PVNRTVU, and vice versa.

The MoU also facilitates PVNRTVU students visiting CCRAS laboratories for lectures, practical demonstrations, and project work. Furthermore, undergraduate students will gain exposure to research opportunities in food sciences, one health, and research methodologies, the statement said.

Research findings will be published in open-access journals, with due credit to contributors from both institutions. Intellectual property generated through joint projects will be jointly owned, with financial benefits shared proportionally according to contributions, it said.

This non-financial MoU, valid for an initial period of five years, marks an important step toward integrating modern veterinary science with traditional Ayurvedic knowledge to address pressing challenges in animal and human health.

The partnership is expected to generate innovative solutions for animal welfare and livestock production, advancing the broader "One Health" concept.

