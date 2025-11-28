CCTV captures gang war in Rajasthan, Thar, Swift run over bike-borne men, shots fired: Video

A violent clash between two criminal gangs erupted in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror region. Police said that two vehicles, a Thar and a Swift, attempted to run over three men riding a motorcycle, who retaliated by firing at the attackers. The incident took place on Wednesday evening on Harsora Road in Bansur town.(PTI)

The incident took place on Wednesday evening on Harsora Road in Bansur town. A CCTV footage of the confrontation surfaced on Friday, showing the chaotic sequence of events.

The Thar and Swift approached from Bansur and rammed into the bike carrying Mahipal Gurjar, Ghanshyam Gurjar, and Kalu. The collision threw all three riders to the ground.

Mahipal Gurjar pulled out a pistol and fired at the Thar, while the Swift attempted to strike the men again, as per news agency PTI.

Gurjar climbed onto a nearby wall and continued firing at the vehicles, forcing the attackers to retreat. After the bikers fled, the men in the Thar and Swift got down and smashed the motorcycle with iron rods, creating panic in the vicinity.

Police said the attack appears to be linked to an old rivalry between Mahipal Gurjar and Vinod Poswal, though the exact motive is still under investigation. Approximately eight to ten men were present in the two vehicles.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Megha Goyal said authorities have launched a search operation, setting up checkpoints to apprehend the suspects. A forensics team collected evidence from the scene, recovering two empty cartridges. Teams from Bansur, Harsora, and Basdayal police stations are conducting raids to trace those involved.

(With PTI inputs)