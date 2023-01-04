Delhi horror: CCTV footage shows Anjali's friend Nidhi entering home at 2.30am

In a CCTV footage sourced from outside of Nidhi's residence, it has been now revealed that Nidhi, who was there when 20-year-old Anjali was hit by a grey Baleno and dragged for at least 12 kilometres, came home at around 2.30am. In one of the footage, Nidhi can be seen waiting outside the fate as no one opens the door even after knocking. She walks, probably in tension, in front of the gate. Nidhi also seems to have her phone in her hand. Read | Friend tells cops she saw woman being dragged: ‘Fled fearing trouble’

CCTV footage sourced from outside of Anjali's friend Nidhi's residence, shows Nidhi reached home at around 2.30am



Read here https://t.co/DSKdvUVO5l



(@HemaniBhandari reports) #KanjhawalaDeathCase pic.twitter.com/0BgPZdNYOn — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) January 4, 2023

Though the CCTV footage time shows 1.36am, it has a time gap of about 45 minutes proving that Nidhi reached home at around 2.30am.

No traces suggesting Delhi woman’s presence in car before it dragged her

After the horrific incident of the 20-year-old woman dragged to death by a car came to the surface on Sunday, police found out that the woman was not alone. Tracking the CCTV footage of the scooter, police ascertained that Anjali was with a friend Nidhi. Her statement was recorded by the police.

In her statement, Nidhi told the police that she was driving the scooter initially as they left the hotel but after that Anjali wanted to drive and then they met the accident. Anjali was too drunk to drive, Nidhi claimed.

Nidhi said she was so shocked that she just fled the accident site and could not inform anyone. The CCTV footage confirms that her residence was very close to where the accident took place and probably she came back home walking.

In her statement, Nidhi contradicted the claim of the five accused who said they were not aware that the woman got trapped under the car. Nidhi asserted that the accused kept on driving deliberately while Anjali was screaming.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON