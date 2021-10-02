Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / CDS Bipin Rawat, Lloyd Austin discuss India-US defence ties
india news

CDS Bipin Rawat, Lloyd Austin discuss India-US defence ties

In the meeting, described by the US as “historic”, the two sides exchanged views on priorities for advancing the defence partnership between the two countries. This was General Rawat’s first visit to the Pentagon
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:25 AM IST
An Armed Forces Full Honour Arrival Ceremony conducted in honour of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, in Washington on Friday. Gen Rawat held a meeting to discuss defence ties with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin . (ANI)

Washington: India and the US discussed enhanced defence cooperation in new domains such as space, cyber, and emerging technologies during a meeting between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday.

In the meeting, described by the US as “historic”, the two sides exchanged views on priorities for advancing the defence partnership between the two countries. This was General Rawat’s first visit to the Pentagon.

Austin underscored US’ “commitment to supporting the Indian Armed Forces’ transition toward greater institutional integration and operational jointness”, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in readout of the meeting. “They also discussed opportunities for expanding multilateral cooperation with regional partners.”

“This historic meeting highlights the enduring strength of the US-India Major Defense Partnership as the two countries work in concert with like-minded partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kirby said further.

India and the United States have a close defence relationship with growing defence trade between them and joint military exercises. Austin made his first overseas trip as defense secretary to India and he along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken will receive their Indian counterparts Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar for the 2+2 ministerial dialogue slated for November.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Haryana cops use water cannons to disperse farmers in Jhajjar, Ambala

HC bars visitors from entering Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal this year too

Army chief General Naravane reviews security in Eastern Ladakh

Centre approves release of 7,274 crore to SDRF to pay ex gratia to families of those died of Covid
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP