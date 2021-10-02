CDS Bipin Rawat, Lloyd Austin discuss India-US defence ties

Washington: India and the US discussed enhanced defence cooperation in new domains such as space, cyber, and emerging technologies during a meeting between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday.

In the meeting, described by the US as “historic”, the two sides exchanged views on priorities for advancing the defence partnership between the two countries. This was General Rawat’s first visit to the Pentagon.

Austin underscored US’ “commitment to supporting the Indian Armed Forces’ transition toward greater institutional integration and operational jointness”, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in readout of the meeting. “They also discussed opportunities for expanding multilateral cooperation with regional partners.”

“This historic meeting highlights the enduring strength of the US-India Major Defense Partnership as the two countries work in concert with like-minded partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kirby said further.

India and the United States have a close defence relationship with growing defence trade between them and joint military exercises. Austin made his first overseas trip as defense secretary to India and he along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken will receive their Indian counterparts Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar for the 2+2 ministerial dialogue slated for November.