CDS flags slow defence procurement process

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Mar 20, 2025 08:20 AM IST

Chief of defence staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday flagged concerns about slow defence procurement procedures in India and their impact on the absorption of new technologies

Chief of defence staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday flagged concerns about slow defence procurement procedures in India and their impact on the absorption of new technologies -- at a time when the government is taking steps to tighten acquisition timelines and simplify weapon-buying processes to boost the military’s capabilities.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan’s comments come at a time the defence ministry has declared 2025 as the “year of reforms” and identified nine areas for focused intervention including simpler weapons buying procedures and setting up of integrated theatre commands for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars. (PTI)
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's comments come at a time the defence ministry has declared 2025 as the "year of reforms" and identified nine areas for focused intervention including simpler weapons buying procedures and setting up of integrated theatre commands for the best use of the military's resources to fight future wars.

“We have problems like our procurement procedures are so slow that it is difficult to imbibe technology at the rate the armed forces would want to,” he said, speaking during a session at the Raisina Dialogue 2025. Procuring military hardware can take years under India’s weapon-buying rules.

His comments come at a time the defence ministry has declared 2025 as the “year of reforms” and identified nine areas for focused intervention including simpler weapons buying procedures and setting up of integrated theatre commands for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars.

The “year of reforms” signals a decisive shift towards a more agile, technologically advanced, and combat ready military.

“India needs [to induct] more technologies at a faster rate. We cannot allow technological gap between us and our adversary,” the CDS said.

To be sure, military leaders in the country are concerned about China streaking ahead of India on the technology front. In January, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, said that technology delayed was technology denied.

Research and development (R&D) loses its relevance if timelines are not met, he said at the time, while stressing on achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) goals and pointing towards China investing heavily in developing the capabilities of its air force.

Singh also spoke during a closed-door session at the Raisina Dialogue.

Last October, Singh said that China was ahead of India in technology and production rates -- areas where the country needs to catch up fast -- and called for ramping up indigenous manufacturing capacity to support intense fighting.

