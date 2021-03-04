‘Ceasefire need of the hour... desirable for both India, Pak’: Lt-Gen BS Raju

Pakistan’s desire to propagate terror in the Kashmir Valley continues as it cannot accept a peaceful Jammu & Kashmir, said Lt-Gen BS Raju, general officer in command of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps who is slated to take over as director general of military operations ( DGMO) in New Delhi in his next role in an interview to Ramesh Vinayak, days after India and Pakistan made a surprise announcement on cessation of ceasefire violations. Edited excerpts:

How will the ceasefire on LoC impact the insurgency dynamics in Kashmir?

This truce deal is desirable for both India and Pakistan and it is the need of the hour. The biggest beneficiaries will be the civilians living close to the LoC. It is a good start to look for ways to stop terrorism and look for durable ways to ensure peace in the region. We are committed to make it work in letter and spirit and expect the same from Pakistan. A quiet LoC will allow us to address the challenge of terrorism in a focused manner.

What is your assessment of the current situation in Kashmir?

It is stable and looking to get better. The security matrix has maintaining peace as the prime goal. Improving our ability to ensure better security is a work in progress where we are continuously reviewing and innovating to enhance our effectiveness. 2020 witnessed success in counterterror and counter-infiltration operations. Our estimates show that we are at lowest level of terrorist strength in Kashmir in a decade.

What are the new trends/undercurrent in dynamics of Pakistan’s cross-border tactics to foment trouble in the Valley?

Pakistan has been trying to infiltrate weapons, cash and cadres. Along with Kashmir, it is continuing efforts to use Jammu and even Punjab border. Regular recoveries, arrest of infiltrators and even tunnels on the international border are evidence of these attempts.

Pakistan’s desire to manifest terror in the Kashmir Valley continues. It cannot accept a peaceful J&K. Since its ability to do kinetic or terrorist actions is being blunted, it is focussing more energies on propaganda all over the world. In part, the propaganda effort is to convince Pakistan’s population that they are doing something while diverting attention from internal challenges.

What is the current status of active terrorists/terror outfits operating in J&K?

Over the past year, the terrorist leadership of all terrorist groups has been effectively targeted and eliminated. There is now a definite leadership void. The number of terrorists presently operating in the Valley is also reduced to the lowest in a decade. But they continue to have the capability to strike at soft targets – specially civilians. are working to counter that threat.

What have been the latest trends in infiltration and weapon smuggling from LoC? Has it shifted to the Jammu and Punjab borders?

Pakistan has been exploring all options for infiltration for a long time. This has included the entire border of J&K and the northern parts of Punjab. With improved LoC surveillance, weapons smuggling has become a challenge for the Pakistan Army, hence they have been trying variety of things from tunnels to quadcopter drops to use of villages which are ahead of the LoC fence.

What has been the army’s response to the use of drones to drop weapons and drugs into the Indian side?

We are conscious of this threat. We are upgrading our abilities to pick and bring down such drones. You will see the impact soon.