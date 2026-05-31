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CEC Gyanesh Kumar defends SIR, says it led to ‘purest’ electoral lists

 Gyanesh Kumar defended the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, calling it the world's most accurate voter list, despite opposition criticism.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 02:27 am IST
By Harsh Yadav, New Delhi
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Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Saturday that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had produced the world’s accurate voter lists, dismissing Opposition’s criticism of the exercise, days after the Supreme Court upheld its validity.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar speaks during the 2nd National Conference of Counsels Representing the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi on Saturday(ANI)

Inaugurating the second National Conference of ECI Counsels at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi, Kumar said the SIR was being conducted by more than 1.1 million booth level officers, assistant electoral registration officers and electoral registration officers — all state government employees on deputation to the Commission.

Kumar said the SIR had produced “the purest and most accurate electoral rolls in the world, ensuring that every eligible voter is on the list and every ineligible name has been removed.”

“Fair rolls lead to fair polls. That’s the moment today and India is in it,” he added while congratulating voters in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for their participation in the recently concluded assembly elections.

He lauded these officials for “carrying full transparency in preparing the electoral rolls on their strong shoulders despite adverse pressures day and night.”

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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