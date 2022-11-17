CEC Kumar invited as international observer for Nepal polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has been invited by the Election Commission (EC) of Nepal as an international observer for the forthcoming elections there.

Nepal elections are scheduled on November 20 to elect 275 members of the Federal Parliament and 550 seats of the seven Provincial Assemblies.

Kumar will be leading a delegation of Election Commission of India (ECI) officials as state guests in Nepal from November 18 to 22, the poll panel said on Thursday.

He will also visit polling stations in Kathmandu and nearby areas as the observer, the panel said.

The ECI has always been at the forefront with fellow Election Management Bodies (EMBs). The ECI too invites Election Management Bodies periodically during the General and Assembly elections to give them a firsthand experience of the whole process under the International Election Visitors Program.

The high-voltage Nepal polls will see a faction led by the current Prime Minister and Nepal Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba against former Prime Minister and Communist Party Nepal chief KP Sharma Oli for the top post.

