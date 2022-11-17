CEC Rajiv Kumar invited as international observer for Nepal elections

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been invited by the Election Commission of Nepal as an international observer for the upcoming general elections. Kumar will be leading a delegation of ECI officials as a state guest in Nepal from November 18-22 for federal and provincial elections to elect 275 members to Parliament and 550 members to seven provincial assemblies.

The chief election commissioner will visit polling stations in Kathmandu and areas around.

ECI also has a similar international election visitors program where members of other poll bodies are invited to experience firsthand India's general and assembly elections held periodically.

“The Election Commission of India has always been in the forefront with fellow Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and relevant international organizations/associations in promoting the cause of democracy worldwide, through bilateral as well as multilateral interactions and has always endeavored to promote contacts, facilitate exchange of knowledge and sharing of best practices with a view to strengthen democratic institutions and processes,” a release said.

ECI’s India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) has so far trained more than 2,200 officers from 109 countries, including Nepal, as part of capacity building initiatives. A capacity building program for 25 officials from Election Commission of Nepal is also scheduled to be held from 13th to 24th March 2023 at IIIDEM, according to ECI.

“Representatives from Election Commission of Nepal participated in the recently held International Conference hosted by ECI on Conference on ‘Role, Framework & Capacity of EMBs’ as a follow on to the Summit for Democracy’ ECI would be hosting two more International conferences on the theme of “Inclusive and Accessible elections” as also “Technology in elections” as part of Cohort activities under “Summit for Democracy – Year of Action”,” it added.

