Celebrations after football World Cup turn violent in Kerala

The night-long celebrations in the wake of Argentina’s football World Cup win on Sunday went out of control in many parts of Kerala, with sporadic violence being reported from at least three districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Kannur, three people were stabbed after altercation between two groups on Sunday night, while three police personnel were injured after a victory lap turned violent in Kochi, police said. In south Kerala’s Kollam, a teenage boy collapsed and died during victory celebrations in the early hours of Monday while police in Malappuram baton-charged a group of revellers, who they said refused to disperse despite repeated requests.

“Sport was not taken sportingly at some places giving way to hooliganism,” said a senior police officer in state’s capital. “Strict action will be taken against trouble-makers.”

Three people received stab wounds in Kannur after altercation between a group of Argentina and Brazil fans and the condition of one person was reported to be serious, said police. “We have arrested six people in connection with the incident and our investigation is on,” said Kannur superintendent of police (SP) R Ilango.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was a sleepless night for teeming football fans of Kerala as thousands celebrated Argentina’s win over France in the 2022 football World Cup final on Sunday night in a nail-biting match that swung from one side to another until Lionel Messi’s team defeated the defending champions in a penalty shootout.

Old and young, children and women, football fans were out screaming out of joy, bursting of firecrackers, shouting the name of Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi, blowing trumpets and horns, celebrating Argentina’s win by dancing on the streets. Many streets saw fans come out in large numbers donning the white-and-blue strip jersey of Argentina and screaming “Vamos (let’s go) Argentina, Vamos Messi.”

At many places celebrations went on till the break of dawn. In Mahe, a former French colony, while youngsters rooted for Argentina, their parents mostly French supporters left the venue quietly after the result.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Kochi’s Kaloor area, three policemen were attacked by a group of revellers carrying out a victory procession on bikes without helmet. “Police personnel were attacked when they questioned drunk and careless driving by fans,” said an officer. Police later arrested five people and were on the lookout for 10 more in connection with the incident and seized their vehicles.

In Thiruvananthapuram, sub-inspector K Saji sustained injuries when he tried to control victory celebrations in Pozhiyoor. “Two people have been detained in connection with the incident,” said a senior police officer.

In Kollam, P Akshay (18) collapsed and died during the victory celebration. Akshay, who was a big fan of Argentina football team, developed some uneasiness after the half-time of the match, but still joined the celebration after the victory of the South American side ignoring his health, said his relatives. “We could not believe he is no more,” said his friend Abhilash Krishnan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notwithstanding the sporadic incidents, it was night-long celebrations in many parts of the state and in some places, it spilled over to the next day as well. In Thrissur, a hotel owner (Rockland) distributed 1,500 chicken biryani plates for free.

“It is a small gift to living legend Messi. He lived up to the occasion,” said hotel owner P Shaji. He had given an open call a week back to hold a biryani mela (fest) if his favourite team lifts the coveted trophy. In Kozhikode, sweets were distributed at many places while some halwa joints in Sweat Meat Street sold their products at one-third price to celebrate the occasion.

The support was acknowledged by the Argentina football association as well who lauded Kerala, India and neighbouring countries for their support. “Thank you Bangladesh, Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful,” it posted on Twitter. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also congratulated the winning team. “The game’s beauty was seen in its most glorious expressions throughout the tournament. Congratulations to Argentina and Messi on winning the title,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON