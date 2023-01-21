'Censorship': TMC's Derek O'Brien says Twitter deletes post on BBC's PM Modi documentary

Derek O'Brien, a Trinamool Congress MP, on Saturday alleged that his tweet on a BBC documentary, which he claimed “exposed” Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on minorities, has been deleted by Twitter.

Sharing a screenshot of a mail from Twitter, which said his tweet was deleted on the request of the Indian government claiming it violated laws in India, O'Brien termed it as “censorship”.

"CENSORSHIP. Twitter India HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views. The 1-hour BBC documentary exposes how PM Narendra Modi HATES MINORITIES," the Trinamool MP alleged.

"Also see flimsy reason given. Opposition will continue to fight the good fight," the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted.

Amid a row over the BBC documentary on Modi, India had on Thursday strongly dismissed it as a “propaganda piece”, claiming it is designed to push a particular “discredited narrative” and that the continuing colonial mindset is “blatantly visible” in the series.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also wondered about the purpose of the documentary and the “agenda” behind it and said “frankly we do not wish to dignify such efforts”.

The two-part BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question” claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

The Congress earlier alleged that Modi was still scared of the truth of the 2002 riots coming out and the “blocking” of the BBC documentary “blaming him for the pogrom is a cowardly and undemocratic act”.

“Narendra Modi is still scared of the truth about 2002 coming out 21 years later. The blocking of the BBC documentary that squarely blames him for the pogrom is a cowardly, undemocratic act, one that clearly shows Modi's dictatorial attitude,” AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

(With inputs from PTI)

