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Census 2027: Self-enumeration facility availed by 5.72 lakh households so far in first phase

Census 2027: Self-enumeration facility availed by 5.72 lakh households so far in first phase

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:39 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, More than 5.72 lakh households have availed the self-enumeration facility so far during the first phase of the Census 2027, the Registrar General of India said on Friday.

Census 2027: Self-enumeration facility availed by 5.72 lakh households so far in first phase

This reflects the growing participation in the digital initiative of the Census, it said.

"By choosing to provide their details online, these families have embraced a faster, smarter and a more convenient way to contribute to nation-building," the RGI said in a post on X.

The self-enumeration facility is available to citizens in states and Union territories which will start physical Houselisting and Housing Census from April 16.

The Census 2027 kick-started on April 1 in eight states and Union territories, including New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantt areas of the national capital, with a 15-day self-enumeration window a first in the history of the massive exercise.

A specially developed portal for self-enumeration has been opened for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Karnataka, Sikkim, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, and areas under the NDMC and the Cantonment Board of the national capital, where citizens can answer the listed questions.

The second phase of the Census will start next year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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