Central agencies may probe ‘FCRA breach’ by NGOs linked to Gandhis

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) is likely to rope in a central investigation agency to probe alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations by non-government organisations associated with the Gandhi family, following the cancellation of licences of two trusts, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The ministry has cancelled the licences of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) – both headed by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi – for alleged violations. HT on Sunday reported on the action against RGF.

The cancellation of the licences triggered a political row on Sunday after the Congress called it an attempt to divert public attention from main issues plaguing the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Gandhi family and organisations linked to them cannot be above law.

Without divulging if a decision has already been taken to hand over the probe into RGF and RGCT’s financial affairs to a central agency, an officer said “that’s the natural next step”.

“Only agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) can dig deeper into the source and usage of foreign funds of these NGOs,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

As reported by HT on Sunday, RGF’s licence was cancelled on the basis of investigations carried out by an inter-ministerial committee formed by the MHA, under a special director rank-ED officer, in July 2020.

“RGCT’s licence was also cancelled on similar grounds,” a second officer in a central agency said on condition of anonymity.

CBI is empowered to investigate cases pertaining to FCRA violations. It has, since 2018, investigated foreign funds received by Amnesty International India and its related organisations, funds received by religious organisation Tablighi Jamaat (probe initiated in 2020) and alleged FCRA violations by NGO linked to aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar (2017) among other cases.

In May this year, the federal agency also investigated a case of an alleged organised nexus between NGOs, government officials and middlemen for “illegal clearance” of FCRA licences in lieu of bribes. At least 14 people, including six government servants, were arrested after the probe agency retrieved ₹3.21 crore during raids at 40 locations across multiple cities in the same month.

Set up in 1991, RGF worked on a number of critical issues pertaining to health, science and technology, women and children, disability support, etc. till 2009. In 2010, the foundation decided to focus on education going forward, according to its website.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Suman Dubey and Ashok Ganguly are other trustees of RGF.

The RGCT was established in 2002 to address the development needs of the underprivileged of the country, especially the rural poor, its website says. Besides Sonia, Rahul and Ashok Ganguly, Bansi Mehta and Deep Joshi are other trustees of RGCT.

The inter-ministerial committee that verified the funding of the two organisations comprised officers from home and finance ministries, the CBI and the ED, a third officer said, wishing not to be named. The team was tasked to look into allegations that these trusts manipulated documents while filing income tax returns or misused and laundered money received from foreign countries.

The Congress hit out at the Centre over its action.

“They (Centre) recycle old charges against the RGF and RGCT. This is to defame the Congress and divert public attention from issues of day-to-day concern to them,” party general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

The economy is in a deep crisis caused by spiralling prices, unemployment and a falling rupee, he added.

Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also hit out at the Centre and said the cancellation of FCRA licences of the RGF and RGCT is a “symbol of political malice” of the Narendra Modi government.

The BJP welcomed the cancellations and said the Gandhi family and organisations linked to them cannot be above law.

“Whatever the Constitution says has been done,” party spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference.

“Our party president, J P Nadda, had in 2020 highlighted how the RGF had taken donations thrice from the Chinese embassy. Their list of partner organisations and donors for the year 2005-2006 included the Government of People’s Republic of China,” he said.

Nadda had made the allegation in June 2020 amid a face-off between India and Chinese troops in Ladakh.

Even the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund meant for help in disasters and accidents was donated to the RGF when the Congress-led UPA was in power., Patra said. “The Gandhi family is present wherever there is corruption,” he added.