Itanagar, Joint teams of the Centre and the state are trying to contain the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease affecting livestock in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang valley, officials said on Sunday.

Central, Arunachal teams intensify measures to contain FMD outbreak

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The joint containment operations involve the State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, Rapid Response Teams , the district administration, and a visiting central team, focusing on intensive treatment, surveillance, and disease control, an official report said.

According to District Veterinary Officer Dr D Riba, an RRT from Itanagar arrived in Anini on August 8 equipped with necessary medicines, following which three dedicated RRTs were constituted and deployed on the ground.

Subsequently, the District Informatics Officer from Tezu in Lohit district arrived on August 11 to spearhead field visits, epidemiological assessments, and sample collection.

A high-level Central team led by Joint Commissioner Dr V K Teotia, arrived in the district on August 13. The central team undertook extensive field assessments on August 14 and 15, covering Acheso, Angrim Valley, Aropo up to Chegu Camp, Mipi Circle, Maro, 9 Kilo, and Matu Camp.

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{{^usCountry}} During the visits, the team interacted with Mithun owners, Gaon Buras , and Panchayati Raj Institution leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the visits, the team interacted with Mithun owners, Gaon Buras , and Panchayati Raj Institution leaders. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials treated infected animals, distributed medicines, collected diagnostic samples from Mithuns, pigs, and goats, and conducted post-mortem examinations.

The central team also visited the Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp at Acheso, collecting blood samples from goats while briefing personnel on disease epidemiology, biosecurity protocols, and public health safeguards.

Inspections were also carried out at the District Veterinary Office, the Veterinary Dispensary, and the Cattle Breeding Farm in Anini.

Local representatives extended strong backing to the operations.

Anini MLA Mopi Mihu provided vital medicines and logistical support, assuring full administrative assistance to protect the livelihoods of farmers and Mithun owners. Dibang Valley Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sadhu Mihu and Acheso' Angrim Valley Zilla Parishad Member Eta Mihu accompanied the visiting experts during field surveys to facilitate community engagement.

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The central team departed Anini on Sunday carrying collected samples and specimens for advanced laboratory examination.

Dr Riba confirmed that the RRTs will remain stationed in the district until the outbreak subsides completely, with provisions to deploy fresh relays if necessary.

Reiterating that FMD vaccination is administered biannually, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department stressed that immunisation remains the primary line of defence. Livestock and Mithun owners have been strongly urged to cooperate with upcoming vaccination drives, report suspected infections promptly, and adhere strictly to recommended biosecurity and animal-waste disposal guidelines.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.