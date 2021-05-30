Central Delhi roads will need to expand due to Central Vista project: Report

Lutyens’ Delhi’s key roads will need to be upgraded to 4-8 lanes by 2031 to accommodate the growth in traffic, both routine and on account of the Central Vista project, according to a traffic impact analysis.

Traffic Impact Assessment Report for the Central Vista project prepared by TATA Consultancy Engineers Limited (TCE) states that Shershah road and Ashoka road will need to be upgraded to eight lanes by the start of 2026. It also recommends restriction on entry of visitor’s vehicle, without authorized pass, on Dr Rajendra Prasad and Maulana Azad roads during office hours owing to the “significant overall impact on road network due to Central Vista development/redevelopment in the horizon year 2026.”

“Ashoka road & Shershah road will require immediate upgrade to 8 lanes... to cater [to the] future traffic demand and provide desired LOS C in 2026. Akbar road, Rafi Marg & Janpath will [be] required to be upgraded to 6 lanes... in [the] year 2026. Akbar road will be required to upgrade to 8 lanes... in [the] year 2039. Dr Rajendra Prasad road will require 4 lanes... in [the] year 2031,” the report says.

The Central Vista project includes construction of a new Parliament, Prime Minister and vice-president’s residences, a central secretariat and several other buildings. Once complete, the government employee population in the area is expected to increase by 10-15% from 57,000 currently. The Central Public Works Department recently said the new buildings will have parking for at least 16,000 cars and the new service roads will ensure smooth flow of traffic on main roads.

The traffic impact assessment report also notes that India Gate road, Motilal Nehru road, Red Cross road, Raisina road and Mansingh road will have no impact due to the project.

The forecasted traffic on the road network consists of two main components, the first is routine traffic growth projected to grow annually at 3% between 2020 and 2025, 2.5% between 2025 and 2030 and 2% thereafter, the report says. The second component is of additional traffic generated due to the development of common secretariat & parliament house and employee traffic.

“The pedestrian count survey has shown that approximately 22,500 people visit C- Hexagon road & Rajpath show around 35,000 on weekend[s]. The weekday traffic is supposed to be lower than the weekend demand. The tourist traffic is estimated at 25,000 on weekday[s] and 50,000 people on the weekend. To assess the impact on the overall traffic it is assumed that around 10% tourists will visit the CV during the peak hour observed on the roads during office hours,” the report notes.

“Based on the above assumptions it is expected that approximately 2,500 tourists will visit the Central Vista Avenue. The total people approaching the site by road will be 30% of the total tourists. It is also important to note that the tourists will travel in groups and hence the number of vehicles on the road will not increase proportionately. We have assumed that the tourists travel in a group of 2.5. Hence the total number of resulting cars on the road will be approximately 300,” it added.