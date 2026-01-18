‘Central projects to accelerate development’: PM Modi in Singur, where Mamata began her big fight 20 yrs ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects in Singur. After inaugurating projects worth over ₹830 crore, PM Modi said all central projects would “accelerate development of West Bengal.” PM Modi also addressed a public rally in Singur after inaugurating projects worth over ₹830 crore. (HT Photo/ Samir Jana)

PM Modi also addressed a public rally in Singur, which had become the epicentre of the political change which brought Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to power.

The TMC chief had, in 2006, led an agitation along with local farmers in Singur against the Left Front government in Bengal, which had sought to acquire nearly 1,000 acres of farmland for Tata Motors’ Nano car project. The plan was withdrawn following fierce resistance, thus making it Mamata's first big fight in the political spectrum.

PM Modi, in his address, targeted the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal, saying that it “prevents” benefits of the schemes initiated by the Centre from reaching the people of Bengal.

The Prime Minister cited the creation of digital platform to register fishermen across the country, while adding that the TMC government had put brakes on it.

PM Modi said that West Bengal needs “double-engine government" led by the BJP for the state's development. "

"Every district of West Bengal has something special. BJP will amplify these strengths. When schemes will be made specifically for districts, the people of the state will receive the benefits. For example, the Dhaniakhali saree, jute, the handloom products made here with people working for generations in these industries. BJP under one district one product scheme will encourage these industries," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further said that the people of Bengal was punish the “cruel” TMC government in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for an extended port gate system at Balagarh with an Inland Water Transport terminal and road overbridge, launched an electric catamaran in Kolkata, and inaugurated a rail line between Jayrambati and Maynapur.

The Prime Minister flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains between Kolkata (Howrah) - Anand Vihar Terminal; Kolkata (Sealdah) - Banaras; and Kolkata (Santragachi) - Tambaram.

Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi had said, “Our Government is committed to adding momentum to West Bengal’s growth journey. In Singur today, important development works will be launched or their foundation stones laid."