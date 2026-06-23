Central Vista parking facility likely to be operational by Oct-Nov 2026: Officials

Work is set to begin on a new parking facility with capacity for 1,146 two-wheelers and 234 four-wheelers in the Central Vista precinct as the Centre prepares for the completion of all ten Common Central Secretariat (CCS) or Kartavya Bhawan buildings by April 2028 and a sharp increase in traffic movement in the heart of the Capital.

The first phase of this project, comprising civil works, drainage and street lighting, is expected to be completed within two months. (Getty File)

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A Union ministry of housing and urban affairs ministry (MoHUA) official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The parking facility will come in the vacant land in front of the CCS 1-3 buildings, which was earlier used as an L&T site office during the construction of those buildings.”

The ₹17.7-crore project, recently awarded by the Central Public Works Department (CPWAD), is scheduled to be completed within five months. This particular project cost is largely driven by civil infrastructure works worth ₹13.54 crore, including construction of the parking area, stormwater drains, cable trenches and associated site development.

Electrical and mechanical works, including CCTV surveillance systems and street lighting, account for another ₹4.03 crore, while landscaping and plantation works are estimated at ₹14 lakh. The first phase of this project, comprising civil works, drainage and street lighting, is expected to be completed within two months, while the remaining works, including steel fabrication, cable trenches and landscaping, are to be completed within five months. The facility will include CCTV surveillance, decorative street-light poles, signage, stormwater drains, and landscaped areas.

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{{^usCountry}} A second MoHUA official said more such parking facilities may be drawn up as congestion is likely to increase with seven more CCS buildings expected to come up over the next two years. The first three buildings are already operational, while CCS-10, the fourth building, is expected to be ready in September at the site that earlier housed Raksha Bhawan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second MoHUA official said more such parking facilities may be drawn up as congestion is likely to increase with seven more CCS buildings expected to come up over the next two years. The first three buildings are already operational, while CCS-10, the fourth building, is expected to be ready in September at the site that earlier housed Raksha Bhawan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to officials, all ten CCS buildings are scheduled to be completed by April 2028, significantly increasing the concentration of government offices within the Central Vista district and bringing fresh challenges related to parking, traffic circulation and public transport access. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, all ten CCS buildings are scheduled to be completed by April 2028, significantly increasing the concentration of government offices within the Central Vista district and bringing fresh challenges related to parking, traffic circulation and public transport access. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This parking facility is part of a broader strategy to manage traffic and parking demand as more government offices become operational in the redeveloped administrative district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This parking facility is part of a broader strategy to manage traffic and parking demand as more government offices become operational in the redeveloped administrative district. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that, rather than cost-intensive or unconventional solutions like pod taxis, the immediate focus remains on strengthening road-based traffic management by creating more one-ways and improving public transport connectivity.

As part of demand management, the ministry of housing and urban affairs wants to discourage private vehicles and improve public transport and walkability in these new buildings and areas near the Kartavya Path, the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, through enhanced bus and Metro services, including four proposed Metro stations in the broader Central Vista area. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is undertaking a comprehensive study on how to better pedestrainise the area and also propose subways/ tunnels to decongest areas such as C-Hexagon, Man Singh Marg, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg and Teen Murti Marg.

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The government is also examining the introduction of AI-based adaptive traffic signal systems, the second official said.

The proposal, currently under consideration of the ministry of home affairs, would use real-time traffic data from cameras and other sources to automatically alter signal timings instead of relying on fixed traffic-light cycles.

While the AI-based signalling was proposed initially only for the Central Vista area, the official said it is now being considered for a wider rollout across Delhi, with implementation expected to begin in the Central Vista district.

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