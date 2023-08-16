Centre announces 10,000 electric buses across 100 cities under PM e-bus Seva
The Centre on Wednesday announced 10,000 new electric buses across 100 cities under the PM e-bus Seva.
"PM E-Bus Seva has been given approval. ₹77,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country", news agency ANI quoted Union minister Anurag Thakur as saying at the cabinet briefing held after the Union cabinet meet.
