Centre announces plan to boost jobs in Jammu and Kashmir

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:29 IST

The government on Monday announced a slew of programmes to boost employment opportunities for the youths of Jammu and Kashmir, the militancy-hit northern state that was last month stripped of special status and divided into two union territories.

The government has decided to revamp all 38 Industrial Training Institutes in Jammu and Kashmir to improve infrastructure, introduce new technology and course to make its students ‘employment ready’, a spokesperson of the ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said. Jammu and Kashmir also has additional 150 skill centres.

Outcome (employment) driven skills will be introduced to create more employment opportunities, he said. The ministry had conducted a skill gap study of these seven districts as a pilot project in Kupwara, Baramulla, Srinagar, Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Ladakh to ascertain the gap between skills imparted by government centres and the demand of the industry.

“We found out some problems and will focus on areas where there is a demand,” this official said, adding there will be special focus on food processing, dairy farming, solar panel repair, tourism and retail, electronics and hardware. “There is also a need to focus on traditional skills,” he said.

The ministry will form district-level skill planning committees, which will have academicians, scholars, corporate and industries representatives.

“Counseling centres will be opened in important districts,” the official said. “Job mela will be organised to connect with youths seeking employment.”

The secretary of the ministry will visit Jammu and Kashmir on August 27 and 28 to meet local people and plan further actions.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 20:22 IST