‘Pak’s Kashmir policy at a decisive point’: Imran Khan in address to nation

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, in a special address to the nation, on Monday declared that Islamabad’s Kashmir policy was at a “decisive” point. He said he wanted to let people know what is the way forward after India scrapped Article 370, which provided for Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

New Delhi through a Presidential order on August 5 abrogated Article 370 and further divided the erstwhile state into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Pakistan’s Kashmir policy is at a decisive point. So I have decided to take the nation into confidence over Kashmir issue.

My dear Pakistanis, today I only want to talk on Kashmir; what the issue is, what we have done so far and what is the way forward,” said Imran Khan, addressing his people.

The Pak PM said he will speak at the UN General Assembly on September 27 and highlight the Kashmir issue on world stage.

“We have succeeded in internationalising the issue of Kashmir, we talked to world leaders and embassies. UN for the first time since 1965, convened a meeting on Kashmir issue. Even international media has picked it up,” said Khan.

Imran Khan alleged that India’s decision of ending J&K’s special status runs counter to UN resoultions on Kashmir. He said it is even againt India’s own Constitution, Nehru and Gandhi’s promises.

The Pakistan PM further alleged that New Delhi tried to blacklist Pakistan in FATF. Pakistan has been moved to a list that entails close monitoring by the global terror financing watchdog FATF after Islamabad was found to have failed to deliver on most compliance parameters set for it.

Imran Khan said that he tried to “dialogue” with India several times but had to wait as New Delhi was going through an election phase.

“We tried engaging India to a dialogue several times. But India was also going through the election phase so we waited that to end. Just then Pulwama happened and they instantly pointed fingers towards Pakistan,” said Khan.

Earlier, speaking to students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan said that he will fight the case for “freedom of Kashmir” till the very end. He even nominated himself the “ambassador” for the said cause.

“I have nominated myself as the Ambassador of Kashmir, and will fight the case for freedom of Kashmir till the very end,” said Khan.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

In 45-minute long meeting with US president Donald Trump, who had offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue, PM Modi said: “India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I am confident that we can discuss and solve our problems together.”

