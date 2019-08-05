Jammu and Kashmir divided into two UTs. Here’s what it means

india

With the Centre’s proposal to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and divide to the state into two union territories, the number of centrally-ruled administrative divisions will go up to nine.

Of the existing UTs two - Puducherry and Delhi - have legislatures as is planned for Jammu and Kashmir . Five other UTs -Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are ruled directly by the Centre. Ladakh will be in the second category.

Here’s all about Union Territories and what they mean:

What is a UT?

A union territory is an administrative division governed directly by the union government.

What is UT with a legislature?

They have partial statehood status and have a legislature and a Lieuenant Governor. Such UTs have an elected chief minister and a council of ministers. L-G is a representative of the President and acts on the aid and recommendation of the Council of Ministers but he does not need the approval of the Council of Ministers on every matter. In case of Delhi, the government exercises no power in the domain of land, law, and police. The LG has full powers to decide on these matters.

What is UT without legislature?

Such UTs do not have a chief ministers and are ruled directly by the Union government throught the L-G who runs the day to day administration through his team of advisers.

Union Territories with legislatures:

Puducherry

National Capital Territory of Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir (As proposed by the union government)

Union Territories without legislatures

Chandigarh.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu

Lakshadweep

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Ladakh (As proposed by the union government)

