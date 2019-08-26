‘PM Modi really feels he has it under control’: Donald Trump on Kashmir

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday rejected any scope for a third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, saying the two countries can discuss and resolve all issues bilaterally and “we don’t want to bother any third country.”

In 45-minute long meeting with US president Donald Trump, who had offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue, PM Modi said: “India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I am confident that we can discuss and solve our problems together.”

“We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister (Modi) really feels he has it under control,” said Trump, who along with PM Modi was addressing the media on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the French town of Biarritz.

Also read: ‘Reduce tension over Kashmir bilaterally’, Donald Trump tells Imran Khan

US President Trump had offered mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir during Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s White House visit in July with a claim that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to, the claim was swiftly and summarily denied by New Delhi, and reiterated that the Kashmir issue can only be resolved bilaterally, and only after Pakistan stopped supporting terrorism.

Trump repeated the offer in response to a question from reporters a few days later. “Will do the best I can, (to help) to mediate or do something.”

PM Modi, recalling his telephonic conversation with Imran Khan, said “I told him that both our countries have to fight against poverty, illiteracy, backwardness and both should work for the betterment of our people.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 16:56 IST