‘Will do the best I can’: Donald Trump repeats Kashmir mediation offer

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 08:01 IST

US president Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his Kashmir mediation offer, saying he “will do the best I can, (to help) to mediate or do something”. Trump also sought to portray Kashmir issue as a result of differences between Hindu and Muslims.

The US president said he would be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend, on the sidelines of the upcoming G-7 summit in Biarritz, France.

“You have the Hindus and the Muslims and I would say they wouldn’t get along so great,” the US president told reporters.

It’s a “complicated situation,” he added. “A lot has to do with religion.”

The president also spoke about he phone conversations Monday with Prime Ministers Modi and Imran Khan.

“Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir,” Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to phone calls with Modi and Khan. “A tough situation, but good conversations!”

After the morning call with Modi, Trump spoke to Khan, for the second time in four days, to “discuss the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir”, the White House said about the call.

