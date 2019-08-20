Pakistan to take Kashmir issue with India to World Court: Report

world

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:05 IST

Pakistan said on Tuesday it would take the Kashmir issue with India to International Court of Justice, after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status earlier this month, to the fury of Islamabad.

“We have decided to take Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice,” foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY News TV.

“The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects.”

A decision by the court would be advisory only. However, if both countries agree before-hand, the ruling would become binding.

A spokesman for India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 19:43 IST