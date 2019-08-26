G7 Summit 2019 Live Updates: At meeting with Trump, PM Modi says India-Pak issues bilateral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on Monday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the French town of Biarritz.

PM Modi and Trump discussed various issues including Kashmir. Modi told Trump Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, and the US President expressed confidence that both the countries will sort it out themselves.

PM Modi arrived in Biarritz from Manama on Sunday after concluding his three-nation tour to France, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

4:40 pm IST ‘PM Modi speaks very good English, he just doesn’t want to talk’: Donald Trump US President Donald Trump jokes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G-7 Summit. Trump says, “He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn’t want to talk” :ANI





4:26 pm IST ‘Won’t give pain to any third country over Kashmir issue’: PM Modi “All issues between India-Pak bilateral; don’t want to give pain to any third country,” PM Modi says on Kashmir issue.





4:20 pm IST ‘US good friends with India, Pakistan’: Donald Trump “US is very good friends with India and Pakistan,” said Donald Trump.





4:15 pm IST ‘Kashmir a bilateral issue’: Donald Trump US president Donald Trump said Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan after talks with PM Modi on the sidelines of G-7 summit.





4:13 pm IST ‘India and Pakistan will sort out differences soon’: Donald Trump “India and Pakistan will sort out all differences soon,” said Donald Trump.





4:12 pm IST ‘PM Modi really feels he has Kashmir issue under control’: Donald Trump US President Donald Trump during bilateral meet with PM Modi at G-7 Summit says,”We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I’m sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good.”





4:10 pm IST Trying to enhance trade between India, US: PM Modi We are trying to enhance trade between India and US, said PM Modi.





4:08 pm IST PM Modi meets Donald Trump PM Modi meets Donald Trump at G-7 summit in France.





3:55 pm IST PM Modi to address G-7 summit soon PM Modi is going to address the G-7 summit soon.





03:12 pm IST Modi arrives for G-7 summit, Suresh Prabhu also present Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for G-7 summit, his Sherpa (diplomat who undertakes preparatory work before a summit) Suresh Prabhu also present. Biarritz(France): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for G-7 summit, his Sherpa(diplomat who undertakes preparatory work before a summit) Suresh Prabhu also present pic.twitter.com/XQVYQ25Obq — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019



