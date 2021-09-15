Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Centre approves PLI scheme for auto, drone and auto-component industries
india news

Centre approves PLI scheme for auto, drone and auto-component industries

Union minister Anurag Thakur said that ₹25,938 crores will be allotted to the auto sector and ₹120 crores to the drone industry under the budgetary provision for the PLI scheme.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Union minister Anurag Thakur addresses a press briefing on Cabinet decisions in New Delhi.(PTI / File photo)

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced that the Cabinet has approved the production linked incentive scheme for auto, auto-component, and drone industries, saying it will “enhance India's manufacturing capabilities.” Thakur told a briefing that 25,938 crores will be allotted to the auto sector and 120 crores to the drone industry under the budgetary provision for the PLI scheme.

“The automobile industry contributes to 35% of the manufacturing GDP of the country. It is a leading sector in generating employment. If we speak of the global automotive trade, then we need to increase India's participation,” the Union minister said.

Thakur added that the PLI scheme has been brought “keeping in mind the needs of the present as well as the future, and for local markets too.”

Noting the benefits of drones in almost of sectors, the government said in a release that they can be significant creators of employment and economic growth “due to their reach, versatility, and ease of use, especially in India’s remote and inaccessible areas.​” It further stated that India has the potential of becoming a global drone hub by 2030, given its traditional strengths in innovation, information technology, frugal engineering and its huge domestic demand.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anurag thakur cabinet decisions india news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Surge in Covid cases because of contact tracing, testing: Mizoram govt

Delhi Police captured ISI-backed terrorists trained by Pak Army officers: Report

Maoist violence highest in Chhattisgarh in 2020, NCRB data reveals

Modi to lead India at SCO meeting in Dushanbe
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP