Centre approves 2,817 crore digital agriculture mission

The Centre on Monday approved the digital agriculture mission worth ₹2,817 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced. Union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo)

“Today, 7 major decisions have been taken in the cabinet meeting for improving the lives of farmers and increasing their income...The first is the Digital Agriculture Mission. This is being developed on the lines of the structure of Digital Public Infrastructure for agriculture. A few good pilot projects have been taken up and we have achieved success. On that basis, with a total investment of ₹2,817 Crores, Digital Agriculture Mission will be set up,” the minister said at a briefing.



Other big announcements

Vaishnaw also made other crucial announcements after the briefing. “Second (decision) is related to food and nutritional security, in which scientific inputs were received on how to make our farmers ready by 2047 keeping in mind climate resilient crop sciences, and food security and nutritional security. Six pillars have been kept in this programme worth ₹3,979 crore,” PTI quoted the minister as saying.



Another major scheme worth ₹860 crore was cleared by the Cabinet for sustainable development for horticulture. Other decisions taken by the Cabinet pertain to strengthening Krish Vigyan Kendra ( ₹1,202 crore), and Natural Resource Management ( ₹1,115 crore).



The government also cleared a ₹1,702-cr scheme for sustainable livestock health, and production.



309-kms rail line project between Mumbai and Indore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also approved a new rail line project with a total cost of ₹18,036 crore. The proposed new line between Indore and Manmad will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways, the government said in a statement.



The project covers six Districts in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 309 kilometres.