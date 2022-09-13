Centre asks Nagaland lawmakers to resolve core issues delaying peace process

The Centre on Monday asked the Nagaland lawmakers’ panel led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio to “convince” the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) to resolve the remaining core issues delaying the Naga peace process, said people familiar with the matter.

A team of 11 members of the panel including Rio met Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday to press for the settlement of the decades-old issue. They sought a final solution before the state assembly polls due early next year underscoring the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP)’s “Election for Solution” slogan during the previous election in 2018.

“Met the Hon’ble @HMOIndia Shri @AmitShah with the Parliamentary Core Committee to discuss the Naga Political Issue. Once again, we urged the GoI to expedite the protracted negotiations on the issue and bring about an early and honourable solution,” Rio tweeted after the meeting.

“We want the solution before the elections. Our desire was conveyed to the government of India and we are grateful to our Union home minister for giving us time to express our mind,” said Neiba Kronu, member secretary of the state’s lawmakers’ panel and minister for parliamentary affairs.

Asked about the NSCN (IM)’s open denial of the government’s claim that the talks had ended on October 31, 2019, Kronu told HT that there was a “communication gap” after the former interlocutor RN Ravi left.

Kronu said the talks had concluded except for a few core issues such as the usage of a separate Naga flag and the constitution (Yehzabo). “This is why we are appealing to the negotiating parties to meet and resolve those core issues,” he added.

The Centre’s then interlocutor for Naga political talks Ravi declared in the state assembly in February 2021 that official talks had concluded on October 31, 2019. However, the NSCN (IM) denied it, remaining firm on its stand that the Naga flag and Yehzabo are inalienable to the ‘unique Naga history’.

A section of the local media recently reported that the Centre may allow usage of Naga flag for Naga cultural events and name the final agreement as the Yehzabo.

“It has almost come to a conclusion that the Yehzabo could be added as a separate chapter in the Constitution but they (negotiating parties) can always revisit the matter and decide what is best for the people,” Kronu said.

Asked if the core committee will be meeting the NSCN (IM) leadership to convey what the Centre has shared, Kronu said the committee will definitely do it. “All are positive and we all want an early solution. There is not much point to delay the process,” he said.