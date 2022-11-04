Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre celebrates Ganga Utsav 2022 today across India

Published on Nov 04, 2022 02:02 PM IST

The main event is being held in New Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand Stadium with dance and musical performances by several renowned personalities

A stretch of a clean River Ganga in Haridwar following the Namami Gange initiative of the central government. (Rameshwar Gaur/ HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) initiative of the Union jal shakti ministry is holding the Ganga Utsav-The River Festival 2022 on Friday to celebrate rivers and spread awareness on the significance of river rejuvenation across basins in India.

“NMCG will be taking Ganga Utsav-The River Festival 2022 to newer heights through active and inspirational participation of multiple stakeholders. One of the main objectives of Ganga Utsav 2022 is to celebrate our rivers and spread awareness on the significance of river rejuvenation across river basins in India. Dedicating the grand event to the 75 years of Indian Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav), the aim is to hold similar events at more than 75 locations in states to celebrate the rivers of India,” the ministry said in a statement.

The main event is being held in New Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand Stadium with dance and musical performances by several renowned personalities. Activities such as puppet shows, film screenings, painting, pottery and nest-making workshops are also being organised. The ministry will also felicitate big contributors to the Clean Ganga Fund.

The ministry has also mobilised district Ganga committees to ensure active participation at the lower levels. “Several awareness activities will take place in districts to establish a connection with the locals, and promote Namami Gange as a mass movement,” the ministry said.

Ganga Utsav was first organised in 2017 with a different name – Ek Shaam Ganga Ke Naam. It was then renamed Bal Ganga Mela in 2018. The third edition was a three-day virtual event because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and returned to a physical event in 2021.

