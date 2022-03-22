Centre considering letting evacuees from Ukraine continue courses in India, SC told

The Union government is looking into the matter of students flown back from war-torn Ukraine continuing their studies in India, and the Supreme Court need not intervene, attorney general KK Venugopal told the top court on Monday.

“More than 22,000 Indian nationals have been brought back. A mammoth job has been done successfully. They have made representations on continuation of their courses here and the government is looking into it. The government will take a decision. Leave it to the government,” Venugopal told a bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, and justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

Venugopal’s submission came after advocate Vishal Tiwari, who had earlier filed a public interest litigation (PIL) to quickly evacuate Indians, mostly medical students, from Ukraine, urged the court to issue some directions so that they could be accommodated in educational institutions in India. Another PIL in this regard was by a girl student from Kerala who was initially stuck with 200 other Indian students in Ukraine but was later brought back.

At first, the bench said nothing substantial remained in the two PILs after all students have been flown back safely, adding that it was for the government to consider the additional plea for continuation of the studies.

It, however, asked the government’s law officer if he was aware of any consideration being accorded in the matter. The government is examining such requests and a decision will be taken in the future, Venugopal said. The court then drew the curtains on the PILs.

On March 4, the bench was last apprised of the steps being taken by the central government to ascertain immediate evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. The Chief Justice had on that day called the war unfortunate, while observing that the judiciary may have little or no role in such situations, but the court was anxious to ensure the safety of students stranded in Ukraine.

