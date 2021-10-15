Centre considers domestic operating system to boost cybersecurity infrastructure

New Delhi

The ministry of electronics and information technology is discussing creating a domestic operating system, to boost the government’s capabilities to deal with potential internal and external threats as it formulates a comprehensive cybersecurity framework, officials familiar with the matter said.

“Microsoft, Apple have their own cybersecurity infrastructure from the primary layer onwards and have software to protect stored data,” an official said on the condition of anonymity. . “The government can build an operating system for itself to ensure protection from the primary level.”

The government is also discussing setting up a dedicated team of professionals to evaluate how the infrastructure needs to evolve to keep with the latest developments in the technological field. “With the advent of 5G, internet of things and growth in cybercrime, there will be a reckoning,” a second official said. “There is a need for a more comprehensive framework that not only addresses national security threats but also other considerations such how the advent of such technologies will impact the citizens of the country.”

The first official added that it’s not just the primary layer, or the operating system, that needs to be indigenous but also the software took used for cybersecurity. To be sure, the idea is still at the stage of discussions.

Kazim Rizvi, founder of think tank, The Dialogue, said the government should consider customising open source software based on its security requirements, rather than developing a totally new OS from scratch, as that may not be a practically viable option. “Open source software benefits from continuous scrutiny and improvements made by the community of programmers,” he said.

He added that the German government supports open standards and uses free open source Linux software for all its official purposes. Germany has been funding the open source software movement for years now and has built security protocols that cater to its requirements, he added.

HT in April reported several instances in which government domain email addresses were used to launch cyber-attacks and the discovery of critical vulnerabilities in some government servers, underscoring the need for the country’s digital infrastructure to be made more secure. There have also been several data leaks, including one from Air India on the data of customers registered between August 26, 2011 and February 20 this year and including details such as name, date of birth, contact information, passport information and ticket information.

The government has also started cybersecurity training for all officials. “There are many channels that transmit data, we have under sea cables, we have satellites in the sky, India really needs to upgrade its framework to deal with the vast amount of data being circulated,” the second official added.

The move also comes at a time when a joint parliamentary committee is reviewing the Personal Data Protection Bill that will create the wherewithal to deal with data breaches, data security and protection. The committee is expected to submit its report in the winter session of the Parliament.