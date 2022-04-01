Centre extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh

The central government on Friday extended the ambit of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh. In a notification, the Union home ministry said Tirap, Changland and Longding districts and areas under Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations bordering Assam are declared as ‘disturbed areas’ under AFSPA from April to September 30, unless withdrawn earlier.

Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that the Centre decided to reduce the disturbed areas under the AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur after decades. “The reduction in areas under AFSPA has come as a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in the North-East by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shah said in a tweet.

The home minister thanked PM Modi for his “unwavering commitment” to bringing a new era of peace to the northeast. “North-Eastern region, which was neglected for decades, is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity, and unprecedented development,” he said.

This move came three months after the Centre had constituted a high-level committee to examine the possibility of lifting AFSPA in Nagaland - after the killing of 14 civilians in an army operation in December 2021.

The AFSPA has been in force for several decades in the northeastern states. The act empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without a warrant. It also gives immunity from arrest and prosecution to the security forces.

Protests have rocked the northeast for years demanding the complete withdrawal of the AFSPA for its “draconian” provisions.

In 2015, the disturbed area notification under the law was removed from Tripura, and in 2018 from Meghalaya.

(With inputs from ANI)